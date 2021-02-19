Black History Month Voices: Ellington West | Commentary

During February, Maryland residents are commemorating Black History Month by studying and celebrating the past. Meanwhile, what’s being called the racial reckoning of 2020 is barely in the rearview mirror. Those recent events — Black people killed by police and marches demanding systemic change — are prompting some Baltimore-area residents to explore what needs to be done to ensure there is substantial progress toward achieving racial justice and equity.
The Baltimore Sun asked residents: What will it take to move the region ahead in 2021 and beyond? Specifically what do they want to change, and how will they help make those changes happen? Each week this month, we will share some of their comments about how they hope to move forward after a tumultuous 2020.
The essays have been edited for clarity and length.
Ellington West, 33, co-founder and CEO, Sonavi Labs
In order to move forward, we have to embrace our history and ensure that it is told with fidelity and accuracy.
As a young Black woman and the co-founder and CEO of a medical device and software company, I often feel alone, but I understand the reasons so few people like me have these opportunities.
I am also working with my father, who is a huge part of where I am today, to build the bridges that enrich Black communities, supporting each other with living examples and road maps.
My commitment to this city is to continue to connect children to STEAM-focused programs that understand the nuanced challenges of our community. Programs like MiHUB and Project Ingenuity provide transformative resources for young students, who will go on to invent life changing technology.
— Compiled by Hallie Miller