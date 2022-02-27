A royal anniversary: Remembering the Royal Theater 100 years later

The Douglass Theater, a 1,349-seat venue, opened Feb. 15, 1922, at 329 Pennsylvania Ave. A few years later, the name was changed to the Royal, which became one of a handful of American theaters known for showcasing Black talent at a time when venues across the U.S. were segregated. Others, known as the Chitlin’ Circuit, included The Apollo in Harlem, the Earl in Philadelphia, the Regal in Chicago and the Howard in Washington, D.C.