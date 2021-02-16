xml:space="preserve">
Black History Month Voices: Danita Tolson | Commentary

Feb 16, 2021 7:54 AM

During February, Maryland residents are commemorating Black History Month by studying and celebrating the past. Meanwhile, what’s being called the racial reckoning of 2020 is barely in the rearview mirror. Those recent events — Black people killed by police and marches demanding systemic change — are prompting some Baltimore-area residents to explore what needs to be done to ensure there is substantial progress toward achieving racial justice and equity.

The Baltimore Sun asked residents: What will it take to move the region ahead in 2021 and beyond? Specifically what do they want to change, and how will they help make those changes happen? Each week this month, we will share some of their comments about how they hope to move forward after a tumultuous 2020.

The essays have been edited for clarity and length.

Danita Tolson, 51, president, Baltimore County NAACP, chair, Coppin State University’s undergraduate nursing program

Danita Tolson, president of the NAACP Baltimore County Branch, says in a Black History Month essay, all talk and no action, makes no change and does not bring justice. Jan. 5, 2021.
I believe all talk and no action makes no change and brings no justice. Therefore, I joined the NAACP to help enact change for all individuals: minorities, people with economic challenges, people with unequal health care and people who are being treated unjustly.

As president of Baltimore County’s NAACP branch, I am focused on supporting the equitable distribution of vaccines to minorities.

I also will seek to decrease racial profiling by police and to hold accountable government leaders who appoint officials in leadership roles when they allow racial profiling or do not promote workplace diversity.

I will focus my efforts on equitable education and the racial disparities within Baltimore County’s police department, where the vast majority of officers are Caucasian.

The time is now to work together to move in a positive direction. Let’s do it together!

— Compiled by Taylor Deville

