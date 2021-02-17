Black History Month Voices: Janice Moorehead Grant | Commentary

During February, Maryland residents are commemorating Black History Month by studying and celebrating the past. Meanwhile, what’s being called the racial reckoning of 2020 is barely in the rearview mirror. Those recent events — Black people killed by police and marches demanding systemic change — are prompting some Baltimore-area residents to explore what needs to be done to ensure there is substantial progress toward achieving racial justice and equity.
The Baltimore Sun asked residents: What will it take to move the region ahead in 2021 and beyond? Specifically what do they want to change, and how will they help make those changes happen? Each week this month, we will share some of their comments about how they hope to move forward after a tumultuous 2020.
The essays have been edited for clarity and length.
Janice Moorehead Grant, 87, former Harford County NAACP president, retired teacher, minister
I have found most people are alike: Everyone wants a home. They want enough to eat. They want to be able to clothe and feed their children. All human beings have the same needs.
After a year of conflict and division, I don’t know what the answer is, except the heart — being a Christian, I think the heart has to change.
If we believe that all men are created equal, we’re not going to look at their skin, and we’re not going at look at how much money they have or what kind of clothes they buy.
I think we all need to get to know each other — we need to value every human being.
After the pandemic, I plan to start programs to help youth in many different ways such as community gardening and tutoring.
We have to do what Scripture says: We have to love every human being.
— Compiled by David Anderson
