‘Between Westport and the railroad lines’ lies Baltimore’s tiny Mount Winans neighborhood

Mount Winans’ population fell from 1,154 in the 1990 Census to 748 in the 2010 Census, according to an analysis by Baltimore’s planning department — and the city’s total population has fallen more in the past decade. In 2018, Mount Winans’ median household income was $18,125, about 36% of the city’s median income; it had nearly quadruple the unemployment (27%) of the city at large (7%). The median home sales price from 2017-2019 was about $60,000. About 90% of its residents are Black.