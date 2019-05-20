Ravens TE Hayden Hurst drops the ball, asks Twitter for help finding the one who got away

Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst is calling an audible: He needs Twitter’s help to find a woman who was on his plane into Baltimore and might be “the one that got away.”

“To the gorgeous tall brunette on my flight to Baltimore. You walk incredibly fast and I couldn’t catch up but here’s hoping you have Twitter #theonethatgotaway,” he posted on his Twitter feed last Sunday night.

Some fans took this as an opportunity to question the tight end’s speed if he couldn’t catch up, but Hurst responded that he had stopped to take a photo with someone.

Former Raven Terrell Suggs even got in on the discussion, posting: “Now this is how you’re supposed to shoot your shot.”

So if you were on a flight with a tall redhead, don’t forget the “r” in his Twitter handle: @haydenrhurst.