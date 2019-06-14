Baltimore native Josh Charles shows off his sexiest 'Bawlmer' accent on Jimmy Fallon

Actor and Baltimore native Josh Charles dusted off his “Bawlmer” pronunciation skills and shared his love for Charm City on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday.

The two celebrities joked about the city’s recent ranking as No. 18 on a list of the country’s sexiest accents. Charles, who starred in the television show “The Good Wife,” then took some ribbing from Fallon about his passion for the city.

“If you mention Baltimore, somewhere Josh Charles is going ‘that’s right,’” Fallon said with a whoop. “You are the biggest fan of Baltimore. Anything Baltimore … you bleed Baltimore.”

Fallon asked Charles to say a few simple phrases in his best Baltimore accent — “Hey hon, can you please put some flowers in some water,” “on Tuesday, I was taking some pictures down the ocean,” and “the mirror on the bureau fell on me and I had to call an ambulance.”

Charles also mused about the phrases “let’s go,” and “let’s go home” and how they are frequently abbreviated in Baltimore to “skgo” and “skgome.”

How did he do? You can watch in the clip above.

The actor also mentioned his first film appearance in John Waters’ “Hairspray” and a later performance alongside the late Robin Williams in “Dead Poets Society,” which Charles said filmed in nearby Delaware.

