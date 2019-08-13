Advertisement

Baltimore author D. Watkins gets married in morning ceremony in Canton

Chris Kaltenbach
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 13, 2019 | 12:30 PM
Baltimore author D. Watkins gets married in morning ceremony in Canton
D. Watkins and Caron Brace, on their wedding day. (Courtesy D. Watkins)

Baltimore author and activist D. Watkins and lawyer Caron Brace married in an early-morning harborside ceremony last week.

“Woke up at 4 am, cleaned myself up and married my best friend at 6 am ..” Watkins tweeted the afternoon of Aug. 8. A photo accompanying the tweet showed a wedding cake, wine glasses, a minister and a smiling bride and groom. The wedding took place on the Canton waterfront, Watkins later confirmed.

Advertisement

Watkins grew up and still lives in East Baltimore. An editor-at-large for Salon, lecturer at the University of Baltimore, and founder of the BMORE Writers Project, he is the author of three books: “The Beast Side: Living (and Dying) While Black in America,” “The Cook Up: A Crack Rock Memoir” and “We Speak for Ourselves: A Word From Forgotten Black America.”

“The day was amazing,” Watkins said in a message sent three days into his marriage. “Married at 6 am— flew to Venice at 11 am, taking a train to Florence now.”

Advertisement
Advertisement