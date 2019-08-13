Baltimore author D. Watkins gets married in morning ceremony in Canton

Baltimore author and activist D. Watkins and lawyer Caron Brace married in an early-morning harborside ceremony last week.
“Woke up at 4 am, cleaned myself up and married my best friend at 6 am ..” Watkins tweeted the afternoon of Aug. 8. A photo accompanying the tweet showed a wedding cake, wine glasses, a minister and a smiling bride and groom. The wedding took place on the Canton waterfront, Watkins later confirmed.
Watkins grew up and still lives in East Baltimore. An editor-at-large for Salon, lecturer at the University of Baltimore, and founder of the BMORE Writers Project, he is the author of three books: “The Beast Side: Living (and Dying) While Black in America,” “The Cook Up: A Crack Rock Memoir” and “We Speak for Ourselves: A Word From Forgotten Black America.”
“The day was amazing,” Watkins said in a message sent three days into his marriage. “Married at 6 am— flew to Venice at 11 am, taking a train to Florence now.”