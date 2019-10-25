Clearly, these are shoes and apparel designed to stand out in a crowd. “The collection features vibrant pink, volt, blue, orange and red colors,” the Nike release says, “with the fleece hoodies and graphic tees featuring mini swooshes in glitter pink.” Just as Waters stands out in a crowd — not only because of his distinctive appearance (no one rocks a pencil-thin mustache like John Waters), but because of the singular outfits he’s been known to wear. At this year’s Independent Spirit Awards, for instance, he walked the red carpet in a sports jacket decorated with birds and tree branches.