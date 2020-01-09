What are her Baltimore roots? She lived for a time at 212 E. Biddle St. She attended Oldfields School, the girls’ boarding school in Sparks-Glencoe, and, according to one biography, as a teen she would sneak out her bedroom window to rendezvous with boyfriends. Since 2005, a local collection of her memorabilia known as the Wallis Simpson Museum was located at 206 E. Biddle St. That collection was auctioned on EBay, with a starting bid of $7,000, because the collection’s owners moved to a warmer climate.