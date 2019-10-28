The Waterfront Partnership is asking for the public’s help in naming the latest addition to the Trash Wheel family, which arrived in Baltimore in May 2014 when Mr. Trash Wheel was installed at the mouth of the Jones Falls. He was joined in December 2016 by Professor Trash Wheel, at the mouth of Harris Creek, and in June 2018 by Captain Trash Wheel at Masonville Cove. To date, the three have collected more than 1,200 tons of trash and debris, including more than 11 million cigarette butts, 1 million foam containers, nearly 650,000 plastic bags and close to 900,000 plastic bottles.