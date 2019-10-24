Curious about what it was like to work alongside such leading men as Clark Gable, Anthony Quinn, Marlon Brando, Peter O’Toole, Marcello Mastroianni and Jean Gabin? Interested in hearing firsthand about being directed by George Cukor, Vittorio De Sica and Charlie Chaplin? Or do you just like the idea of being in the same room as movie royalty?
Sophia Loren, the Oscar-winning actress (for 1960′s “Two Women,” directed by De Sica), a star of movies made the world over for more than 60 years and possibly the greatest Italian export since pizza, will be in Rockville Nov. 20-21. “An Evening with Sophia Loren” will include reminiscences from the 85-year-old movie legend, clips from some of her nearly 100 films and questions from the audience.
Loren has been making similar appearances throughout the country for years, and while she’s not one to spread gossip, she’s glad to talk about her experiences before the camera, sharing stories about how Brando was chronically late to the set, how her mother once won a Greta Garbo lookalike contest, how the cameraman at an early screen test didn’t think much of her face (wonder if he ever worked again?).
The two evenings with Ms. Loren are set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-21 at the Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center at Montgomery College, 51 Mannakee St. in Rockville. Tickets are $100-$550. And if you want to be reminded what an amazing actress Loren has been over her career, the Parilla PAC is hosting a Sophia Loren Film Festival Nov. 15-24, including such classics as “Marriage Italian Style” (Nov. 15), “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” (Nov. 17) and, of course, “Two Women” (Nov. 19). Information and tickets: montgomerycollege.edu.