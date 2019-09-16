‘Sleepless in Seattle’ house is for sale in Baltimore

Meg Ryan slept here. Kinda.
The Fells Point house that played Meg Ryan’s character’s home in 1993′s “Sleepless in Seattle" is for sale, with an asking price of $575,000.
Dating to 1812 and originally a steamship ticket office, according to the listing, the house, at 904 S. Broadway, includes 1,995 square feet of space. It has been owned since 2003 by Captel, a political fundraising company that plans on consolidating its operations in Washington, D.C., and Wyoming, says commercial sales agent J.C. Beese. The house, which has been on the market since late spring, is zoned for office or residential use, he said. So you, too, could live where “Baltimore Sun reporter” Annie Reed, Ryan’s character, lived.
(Although, to be technical, Ryan never actually slept there. The house was used for exteriors only.)
J.C. Beese, with Timonium-based Blue & Obrecht Realty, LLC, said several people have expressed interest in the house, although no sale has been finalized. Its brush with Hollywood doesn’t seem to be much of a drawing card, he says.
“Nobody’s really brought it up,” he says.
“Sleepless In Seattle,” written and directed by Nora Ephron, stars Tom Hanks as Sam Baldwin, a widower living in Seattle whose story, told over the radio, touches the heart of Baltimore-based journalist Reed. It’s a classic of the romantic comedy genre, so you can probably guess how things end up.