Xaverian Brother Reginald Cruz recently completed writing his “positio,” a document arguing for Lange’s sainthood. Once published, the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints will consider approving the document to be forwarded to the pope, who could grant Lange the title of “venerable.” After the approval of the “positio,” church scholars will then have to document two confirmed miracles attributed to her, according to an Archdiocese news release.