Baltimore’s pro-biking city councilman married artist Erin Fostel in a casual ceremony in their front yard Saturday.
Councilman Ryan Dorsey did not immediately respond to a request for comment (he did just get married, after all), but shared photos and posts from the event to Twitter.
Attendees included politicians such as Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and City Council President Brandon Scott. Despite the VIPs, the wedding looks to have been a low-key affair, a combination of potluck and block party.
Many guests dressed in jeans, and someone brought Fluffernutter sandwiches.
Fostel, a recent winner of the Maryland State Arts Council’s Independent Artist Award, wore a bright red dress with fluttering sleeves; Dorsey donned a suit and tie with a red pocket square.
Everyone seemed to have a good time, with Liz Cornish, executive director of the Bikemore cycling advocacy group, indicating that the event had restored her faith not only in love, but also in the city.
Dorsey has long been a vocal proponent of biking and other alternatives to cars in Baltimore. In 2017, he introduced “Complete Streets" legislation aimed at forcing the city’s transportation department to provide more bike lanes, sidewalks and public transit options. The bill passed the following year.
Last week, Dorsey shared a photo to Twitter in which he and Fostel are wearing bike helmets before picking up their marriage license.