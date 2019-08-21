Ravens great Ray Lewis will be on Dancing With the Stars -- and he’s already showing off the squirrel dance

Can the man who made the “Squirrel Dance” famous in Baltimore cut up a ballroom dance floor? America is about to find out.
Ray Lewis will compete in this season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” the network announced in a cast reveal on “Good Morning America” Wednesday.
The Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker, holding a football on set, did part of his signature dance on set after being prompted during the reveal.
“Dad, please don’t embarrass me,” he said his daughter told him.
Michael Strahan, the Hall-of-Fame defensive end who is now an on-air personality, had a message for his fellow retired pro football player.
“I know you’ll bring the swagger to the ballroom, man, because you brought it on the field. ”
“Now," he added, “we’ll see if you still have the moves.”
The other cast members set to compete this season are: Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Karamo Brown from “Queer Eye,” former NBA star Lamar Odom, “Dawson’s Creek” actor James Van Der Beek, supermodel Christie Brinkley, country superstar Lauren Alaina, former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, actress Kate Flannery, comedian Kel Mitchell, The Supremes musician Mary Wilson, and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
This season’s premiere is at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 on ABC.