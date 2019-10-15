The pilot episode of “The President Is Missing,” a Showtime series based on the novel co-authored by former President Bill Clinton and starring David Oyelowo, will be shot in Maryland early next year.
“We are hopeful it will become another successful series for our state,” Governor Larry Hogan said in a news release Tuesday announcing the filming. Hogan was referring back to the Netflix series “House of Cards,” which had an economic impact on the state of more than $700 million, provided jobs for more than 2,000 state residents during each of the six seasons it filmed here and purchased or rented goods from 2,000 state businesses per season, according to figures provided by the Maryland Film Office.
“'The President Is Missing’ could provide an incredible impact on Maryland’s economy if it becomes a Showtime series, including the potential for new jobs and additional revenue for local businesses throughout the region,” said state Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “We look forward to working with the network as they produce their pilot in Maryland next year.”
Like “House of Cards," which ran on Netflix from 2013-2018, much of “The President Is Missing” will be set in Washington, D.C. Maryland, as Governor Hogan noted in the news release, has “a variety of locations that can easily double as our nation’s capital.”
Officials have been working with Showtime for about nine months, trying to bring the production to the state, said Jack Gerbes, head of the Maryland Film Office. “They realized the quality of our film artisans here and the work they did on ‘House of Cards,’” Gerbes said.
'The President Is Missing," written by Clinton and novelist James Patterson and published in June 2018, tells the story of President Jonathan Lincoln Duncan, who begins the novel facing possible impeachment for allegedly negotiating with and trying to protect a known terrorist. The novel, which topped the New York Times bestseller list for several weeks in summer 2018, is replete with covert operations, code words, foreign intrigue, assassination attempts, an attempted cyberattack, even an undercover visit by the president to Nationals Park, home of the Washington Nationals.
Oyelowo won an NAACP Image Award for portraying Martin Luther King Jr. in the 2014 film “Selma,” directed by Ava DuVernay. The script for the pilot of “The President Is Missing” will be written by Anthony Peckham (2009′s “Invictus”), with Peckham, Christopher McQuarrie (an Oscar winner for the screenplay of “The Usual Suspects”), Heather McQuarrie and Jillian Share among the executive producers.