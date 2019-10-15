“We are hopeful it will become another successful series for our state,” Governor Larry Hogan said in a news release Tuesday announcing the filming. Hogan was referring back to the Netflix series “House of Cards,” which had an economic impact on the state of more than $700 million, provided jobs for more than 2,000 state residents during each of the six seasons it filmed here and purchased or rented goods from 2,000 state businesses per season, according to figures provided by the Maryland Film Office.