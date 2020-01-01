What manner of Sun-baked sorcery is afoot here?
Tuesday in the lobby of the Lord Baltimore Hotel, “Master of Mind Reading” Dan Eckhart opened a sealed envelope that had been placed inside a sealed container four weeks ago. In it was a piece of of paper predicting The Baltimore Sun’s headlines for Dec. 31, 2019.
And dang if that piece of paper wasn’t eerily spot-on.
“John W . Brown ship needs 10 million to stay in Baltimore” read the first predicted headline. “Plan: Liberty ship John W. Brown needs (at least) $10M to stay in city” reads the actual headline on Tuesday’s front page.
“Under Armour chooses performance over fashion” read the second prediction. “Under Armour banks on performance to sell shoes” reads the headline on reporter Lorraine Mirabella’s story (she swears she’s never heard of Eckhart, so there).
“Anderson 32% cases” read the third prediction. “Just 32% of cases cleared in 2019” was the headline on reporter Jessica Anderson’s story. OK, so it’s not a verbatim headline, but it’s pretty darn close.
“Carrollton Ridge residents? (Blue shirt?)” read the fourth prediction. The fourth story on Tuesday’s front page was about Carrollton Ridge residents looking for ways to end the bloodshed in their community. It was accompanied by a picture of the president of the Carrollton Ridge Neighborhood Association, wearing a blue shirt and blue vest jacket.
Now we’re not big believers in magic or clairvoyance here at The Sun, and we’re sure there’s some easy, rational explanation for how this happened. The paper with the predicted headlines was placed in the envelope and then into the clear plastic container on Dec. 5, and has been sitting, undisturbed and untampered with, on the hotel’s front desk ever since, we were assured. The container, sealed with tape and wax, sure looked like the same container photographed four weeks earlier. Eckhart offered to let a Sun reporter open the box, but he demurred; instead, it was opened by comedian Elizabeth Norman, who was at the Lord Baltimore for a meeting and swore she had never met Eckhart before.
Eckhart, of course, declined to discuss how he did it. And we’re not exactly buying the whole psychic thing. But we’re impressed. Heck, if he could get in the habit of giving us four weeks’ notice on what we’ll be writing, think of the time and sweat energy we could save!
Eckhart, who lives in Sykesville and also bills himself as “The Oracle of the East Coast,” appears frequently at the Lord Baltimore’s Poe’s Magic Theatre and elsewhere. Go ahead, maybe you can figure him out.