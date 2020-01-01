Now we’re not big believers in magic or clairvoyance here at The Sun, and we’re sure there’s some easy, rational explanation for how this happened. The paper with the predicted headlines was placed in the envelope and then into the clear plastic container on Dec. 5, and has been sitting, undisturbed and untampered with, on the hotel’s front desk ever since, we were assured. The container, sealed with tape and wax, sure looked like the same container photographed four weeks earlier. Eckhart offered to let a Sun reporter open the box, but he demurred; instead, it was opened by comedian Elizabeth Norman, who was at the Lord Baltimore for a meeting and swore she had never met Eckhart before.