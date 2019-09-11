Michael Phelps welcomes his third son

Wonder how many Olympic medals this kid will bring home?
Baltimore native and winner of 28 Olympic medals Michael Phelps took to Instagram Wednesday afternoon to announce the birth of his third son, Maverick Nicholas.
“Family of 5! Welcome @mavericknphelps to the world! Born 9-9-19. Mama and baby are healthy and the boys are pumped to be big bros! #housefullofboys” Phelps wrote in a caption accompanying a photo of wife Nicole holding young Maverick, surrounded by Phelps and the couple’s other two sons, Beckett Richard, 18 months, and Boomer Robert, 3. Within an hour, the post had more than 87,000 likes.
The Phelps family lives near Phoenix. No word on whether young Maverick has shown a nascent swimming ability, although it’s probably a safe bet he will eventually.