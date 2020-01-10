As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced plans this week split their time between the U.K. and North America, Maryland’s Ocean City pitched the royal couple to swap fish and chips for the Fractured Prune doughnuts and Thrasher’s fries.
A statement issued Wednesday evening by Buckingham Palace, described as “a personal message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” said Harry and Meghan intend “to step back” as senior members of Britain’s royal family and split their time between the two locales.
Maryland’s Atlantic Ocean resort town took the announcement as an opportunity to entice the royal couple and their young son Archie to visit. The city’s department of tourism Twitter account posted a photo of a sandcastle with the tongue-in-cheek invitation.
“While our castles may not be as grand as those back home, OCMD is a great place for any family looking to take a break from it all," the post states. “Remember you’re welcome to come for a visit any time!”