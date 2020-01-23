The Obama portraits are set to embark from the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery for a five-city tour beginning in May 2021.
The portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were created by artists Kehinde Wiley and Baltimore’s own Amy Sherald, respectively. They were commissioned by the gallery and unveiled to the public in 2018.
The tour will begin at the Art Institute of Chicago in June 2021 and continue on to the Brooklyn Museum in New York, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta and The Museum of Fine Arts in Houston through May of 2022, according to a gallery news release.
“We view the country as our community,” said Kim Sajet, director of the National Portrait Gallery, in the release. “Since the unveiling of these two portraits of the Obamas, the Portrait Gallery has experienced a record number of visitors, not only to view these works in person, but to be part of the communal experience of a particular moment in time. This tour is an opportunity for audiences in different parts of the country to witness how portraiture can engage people in the beauty of dialogue and shared experience.”
Gallery officials hope the tour will allow the artworks to reach millions of people who may not be able to visit Washington, D.C. The portraits were credited in 2019 with drawing a million more people to the National Portrait Gallery.
The tour will also include an audio-visual element, Portrait Gallery-led teacher workshops and curatorial presentations in each location.