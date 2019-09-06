Former Baltimore Eagle operators to open new leather bar near Canton

The Eagle, a long-time staple of Baltimore’s LGBTQ community, had closed in July 2018, but reopened to much fanfare this past April. Following a dispute between its operators and the building’s owner, the bar closed again on Aug. 11. The Eagle’s operators have claimed the building’s owners unduly interfered with their business model and marketing, while owner Ian Parrish has countered that the operators had not paid rent in six months.