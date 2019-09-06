Former Baltimore Eagle operators to open new leather bar near Canton

Night Shift 2.0, a new leather bar from the operators of the recently closed Baltimore Eagle, is set for a Sept. 13 opening near Canton.
Located under I-95 at 1725 Ponca St., the bar, until recently a strip club called Night Shift, promises to be “a space that is all-inclusive," said Beth Cooper, Night Shift 2.0′s director of operations, who held the same title at the Baltimore Eagle. “I want to have a place where everyone is welcome.”
Night Shift 2.0′s Facebook page describes it as “an LGBTQ adult entertainment experience.” Cooper said her goal is for a bar that welcomes equally all members of the LGBTQ community.
“There shouldn’t be a divide in a community that struggles to begin with to have places,” she said. “I want to be able to say, ‘Here’s a safe space, come and enjoy what we have to offer.’”
Cooper said Night Shift 2.0 will hold a grand opening celebration in early October.
The Eagle, a long-time staple of Baltimore’s LGBTQ community, had closed in July 2018, but reopened to much fanfare this past April. Following a dispute between its operators and the building’s owner, the bar closed again on Aug. 11. The Eagle’s operators have claimed the building’s owners unduly interfered with their business model and marketing, while owner Ian Parrish has countered that the operators had not paid rent in six months.
Parrish has pledged the Eagle will return, and said this week he is planning for an October reopening.
The original Baltimore Eagle operated out of the building at 2202 N. Charles St. from 1991-2012, then reopened in 2017.