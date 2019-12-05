View this post on Instagram

I went to the National Portrait Gallery today and saw the photograph of me by @quinnrussellbrown and left incredibly humbled. ⠀ Every day I’m reminded that we have so much work let to do and I’m here to do it until we’ve won. And we’ll win. I know we will. It’ll be hard. They’ll say that we should let it go. But we’ll win. ⠀ I am hopeful that this picture and its nameplate encourage more people to look up all the activists in St. Louis who were willing to risk everything in 2014. I am one of many. ⠀ Let’s get back to work. [📸@bobakemamian]