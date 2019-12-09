Comedian Louis C.K., who acknowledged during the #MeToo movement his sexual misconduct with multiple women, is scheduled to perform his stand-up at Magooby’s Joke House in Timonium.
C.K.'s visit to Maryland Dec. 13-14 comes amid an international tour including several sold-out shows, during which he repeatedly alludes to his scandal, according to the Associated Press.
Five women accused the comedian in November 2017 of masturbating in front of them, asking to do it or doing so over the phone. C.K. acknowledged at the time that the incidents “are true” but did not publicly apologize. He lost several television and film contracts, and a publicist in the scandal.
A representative of Magooby’s did not immediately return a request for comment Monday.
C.K. is scheduled to perform Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. each night. The show is restricted to those 18 years old or older and all sales are final.
The comedian’s appearance is listed online as a “phone-free experience" where attendees must lock their phones and smart watches in Yondr cases. The neoprene Yondr case, which has become increasingly popular at concerts, can only be unlocked using special bases, usually located in lobbies.
C.K. is also scheduled to continue performing in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Louisiana and Texas, according to his website.