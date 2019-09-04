Maryland native and ‘Terminator’ star Linda Hamilton, happily going it alone

With “Terminator: Dark Fate” hitting movie screens in November and her character, Sarah Connor, once again front-and-center, you’d think Linda Hamilton would be welcoming a return to the spotlight and a big-time revival of her career.
But judging by a recent profile in the New York Times, you’d be wrong. “I love my alone time like no one you’ve ever met,” the Salisbury native and one-time student at Washington College in Chestertown tells the Times during an interview in her New Orleans townhouse. “I’ve been celibate for at least 15 years. One loses track, because it just doesn’t matter — or at least it doesn’t matter to me. I have a very romantic relationship with my world every day and the people who are in it.”
Hamilton, whose role as the embittered, emotionally battered and relentlessly badass mother of future-savior-of-humanity John Connor set a high bar for future action-movie heroines, pretty-much pooh-poohs the idea of a career revival. In fact, she tells the Times, she has achieved a certain level of anonymity in the years since she last portrayed Sarah Connor onscreen, in 1991′s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” and doesn’t sound anxious to lose it.
“That was my hesitation: Do I want to trade this lovely, authentic life for that?” the 62-year-old actress tells the Times, ruminating on the prospect of re-found fame. “I didn’t want my neighbors looking at me differently. We’re neighbors because of who we are, not what we do, and I don’t want that to creep into my life again.”