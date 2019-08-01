Baltimore’s Lethal Ladies continue to shine, perform in the spotlight

Baltimore’s Lethal Ladies step team, the heroes of director Amanda Lipitz’s 2017 documentary “Step,” continue to shine a joyous spotlight on themselves and their city. In late June, they happily performed at the wedding of one of their school’s administrators, perhaps upstaging the bride but only in the best way possible. And last week, as President Trump went to Twitter to disparage Baltimore and Congressman Elijah Cummings, former first lady Michelle Obama took to her own Twitter to reiterate her pride in the team and remind her followers of the good things to come out of the city.