Dr. Leana Wen, frequent national commentator during coronavirus pandemic, has her baby

Christina Tkacik
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 04, 2020 6:37 PM

It’s a girl!

Former Baltimore city health commissioner Dr. Leana Wen gave birth to a baby girl, Isabelle Wen Walker, on Friday, according to the physician’s Twitter account. It’s the second child for Wen and her husband, Sebastian Walker.

Wen left the city in 2018 to head Planned Parenthood, but was ousted after a contentious eight-month tenure. She is a visiting professor at George Washington University in Washington.

In this March 30, 2020 photo, Dr. Leana Wen poses for a photo in her Baltimore home. (Courtesy Dr. Leana Wen via AP)
In recent weeks, Wen has lent her public health expertise to numerous TV programs regarding the outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including appearances on CNN and BBC News.

Late last month, she penned a column for The Washington Post about being pregnant during the pandemic, and the precautions expectant mothers should take.

“Even in the best of times, childbirth is a time of uncertainty and major life changes," she wrote. "Add to that a world thrown dangerously off-kilter by a public health crisis, and the rising stack of unknowns can feel close to toppling.”

Wen wrote that her worst fear was having to be separated from her newborn immediately following delivery, as is necessary should a mother test positive for the novel coronavirus.

But in a photo posted to Twitter, she’s snuggling the sleeping baby against her chest.

