WBFF Fox45 news anchor Jennifer Gilbert is retiring after 26 and a half years with the TV station, according to a video posted on the channel’s website.
Gilbert, 51, said she is stepping away from television news to devote more time with her 12-year-old son and new husband. Her last day at the station is Nov. 26.
“It is fitting for me that my last day at Fox45 will be two days before Thanksgiving because more than anything I am filled with gratitude,” Gilbert said in the video. “It has been an honor and privilege to do what I’ve done in Baltimore the last 26 and a half years.”
Gilbert has been with the station since 1993. Last month in Jupiter, Florida, she married Edward St. John, 81, the founder and chairman of St. John Properties. The company is a commercial real estate firm that has developed, constructed and owns 20 million square feet of property in Maryland and seven other states, according to its website. Some of its properties include Baltimore Gateway on Koppers Street and the Annapolis Junction Town Center.
In the video, Gilbert described leaving as “bittersweet” and thanked viewers for following along on her career and for allowing her to share their stories.
“This is not an ending, this is a wonderful new beginning,” she said. “From the bottom of my heart I thank you for celebrating with me.”