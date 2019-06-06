Port Discovery re-opening June 14 with new exhibits the SkyClimber and The Port cargo ship

Port Discovery Children’s Museum, perhaps the best thing about being a kid in these parts, reopens June 14 after a $10.5-million transformation that includes the addition of a four-story SkyClimber and a life-size cargo ship meant to invoke the glory days of the Port of Baltimore.

While the SkyClimber, offering kids the chance to scamper and climb their way into the clouds (complete with sound effects), should thrill kids plenty, it’s a new experience called The Port that should endear the museum even more to local hearts. The replica cargo ship, complete with gantry crane and engine room, will enable kids to captain their own vessels as they sail into the Port of Baltimore of old. Educational components will encourage kids (and maybe even their parents) to learn more about the goods that are brought into the port and the jobs it creates in the city.

“We wanted something that pays homage to the industry of the port that was here even before the city was,” said museum president and CEO Bryn Parchman.

The extensive work inside Port Discovery, which began in January, has kept most of the museum off-limits to visitors. But that will start to change June 11, when museum members and the media are invited to a sneak peak. The general public will be allowed in beginning at noon on June 14.

