Holiday shopping for supporters of the black-and-purple has never been easier.
As quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens continue with their MVP-level play and playoff push, respectively, there’s no shortage of themed merchandise to purchase for your loved ones in their honor. Here’s a roundup of offbeat ideas to add to your cart this gift-buying season.
Seasonal clothes for the ugly sweater lover
You can give the gift of a “Lamarry Little Christmas” in the form of a t-shirt, hoodie or long-sleeve for the friend or family member who loves to turn heads at the holiday party. Featuring a hybrid Jackson-Santa Claus figure hauling a bag full of touchdowns, the design comes in men’s and women’s sizes.
If an up-close-and-personal shot of Jackson wearing a Santa beard is more your style, consider the unisex “Lamarry Christmas” sweater, courtesy of Etsy.
You can also rep Jackson’s jersey number on the back of a Ravens purple, black and yellow “ugly” crew neck sweater with a mix of football and Christmas graphics. These sweaters are also available for Willie Snead, Hayden Hurst, Marshal Yanda and Brandon Williams fans.
A bobblehead for the office gift exchange
For the boss or coworker whose desk could use a little personality, consider a Lamar Jackson bobblehead from the NFL Shop, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Store, or FOCO.
The bobbleheads are selling out fast, according to a report from The Courier-Journal. Act now or miss out on a holiday gift exchange idea that’s as professional as it is thoughtful.
A prayer candle for the spiritually inclined
For those comrades who either turn to prayer when the Ravens’ play begins to turn sour or look to the young quarterback in place of an actual god, the Lamar Jackson prayer candle offers a sense of calm in dire moments. Available from Amazon, the candle hearkens back to the true reason for the season.
Tailgate essentials for the die-hard fan
For the relative or friend with season tickets and a penchant for providing compact entertainment in parking lots everywhere, you can’t go wrong with the collapsible roundtable with cup holders and carry bag from Amazon. A tailgater might also appreciate a set of Baltimore Ravens carving knifes, stainless steel grill accessories, a plastic flask or a custom license plate frame.
For do-it-yourself devotees, a handmade cookbook featuring Ravens-themed food and drinks will add flavor to any Flock event.