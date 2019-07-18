‘She’s Gotta Have It,’ starring Maryland’s DeWanda Wise, cancelled by Netflix

Producer-director Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” starring Maryland native DeWanda Wise as a free-spirited Brooklyn artist with multiple lovers and a very healthy sex life, has been cancelled by Netflix after two seasons.
“While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come, and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film ‘Da 5 Bloods,’" Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, said, according to a story in Variety.
Wise, who was born in Jessup, grew up in Woodlawn and Laurel and graduated from Atholton High School in Columbia, was chosen by Lee to take over the showcase role of Nola Darling. Actress Tracy Camilla Johns played her in the 1986 film version of “She’s Gotta Have It.”
The original film was progressive and “ahead of its time,” and it’s still relevant, Wise told the Baltimore Sun in a November 2017 interview, just two weeks before the debut of the series’ first season. “It’s still taboo and there’s still a stigma, so much policing and opinions and politics surrounding what a woman can and cannot do with her body. And so you know, from that vantage point, not even having read the script, I was just like, ‘Yes that’s a story that you could tell today,’ and really have an opportunity to update in a way, one that is intrinsically feminine.”
The show’s second season debuted in May 2019.
Although Wise starred in all 19 of the episodes that constituted the series’ two-season run, being in “She’s Gotta Have It" had its costs. Between filming the series’ first and second season, it was announced that she had won a part in the movie “Captain Marvel.” She later had to drop out of the film, however, due to scheduling conflicts with “She’s Gotta Have It.” Her part in the movie ended up going to British actress Lashana Lynch, who is now set to star in the next James Bond film as the successor to the retired secret agent, according to London’s Page Six (Daniel Craig will still play Bond, but Lynch’s character, Nomi, has been given the 007 code name).
Wise is currently cast in writer-director Paul Weitz’s “Fatherhood,” about a father bringing up his daughter after the death of his wife a day after giving birth, according to imdb.com. The movie is still in production, with a planned 2020 release.
Lee is planning to look for another home for the “She’s Gotta Have It” series, according to Variety.