‘She’s Gotta Have It,’ starring Maryland’s DeWanda Wise, cancelled by Netflix

Although Wise starred in all 19 of the episodes that constituted the series’ two-season run, being in “She’s Gotta Have It" had its costs. Between filming the series’ first and second season, it was announced that she had won a part in the movie “Captain Marvel.” She later had to drop out of the film, however, due to scheduling conflicts with “She’s Gotta Have It.” Her part in the movie ended up going to British actress Lashana Lynch, who is now set to star in the next James Bond film as the successor to the retired secret agent, according to London’s Page Six (Daniel Craig will still play Bond, but Lynch’s character, Nomi, has been given the 007 code name).