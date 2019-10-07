WBFF (Fox45) news anchor Jennifer Gilbert married Baltimore businessman Edward St. John, according to a post the veteran journalist put on her Facebook page Saturday.
“Just married. Mr. and Mrs. Edward St. John,” Gilbert posted, accompanied by photos of the smiling couple walking down a white carpet in their wedding finery.
Gilbert spoke about her wedding at the end of Thursday’s Fox45 newscast, saying “I wanted to let you know I’m going to be off for a few days. I’m getting married on Saturday.”
She had announced her impending nuptials in an Aug. 29 post, writing “I have some news to share with you. I’ve been spending some time lately—shopping for a wedding dress. I’m getting married in October. I am over the moon with happiness, and filled with gratitude for God’s blessing of love.” Accompanying the post was a picture of her during a trip to New York, trying on a wedding dress. The dress "in this photograph is lovely, but not THE one,” she wrote. (The dress she did choose for her wedding, judging by the photographs, was far less flowing and lacy than the one she was shown pondering in New York.)
Gilbert’s new husband, Edward St. John, 81, is founder and chairman of St. John Properties, a commercial real estate firm that has developed, constructed and owns 20 million square feet of property in Maryland and seven other states, according to its website. The company’s Maryland properties include Baltimore Gateway on Koppers Street, the Annapolis Junction Town Center, the Business Center at Owings Mills, BWI Tech Park in Linthicum and The GATE at Aberdeen Proving Ground.
Gilbert, who last year celebrated 25 years with Fox45, co-anchors the station’s evening newscasts with Kai Jackson.