But as first reported by Roch Kubatko on masnsports.com, the Orioles, in the midst of an extensive team rebuild after a disastrous 2018 season and focused on finding new ways of running the team and attracting fans, are thinking they can do better than FanFest. Although no specifics have been offered ― in fact, although no FanFest has been scheduled, there has been no official word the event has been dropped — a team official said there could be one or more alternative events scheduled during the off-season.