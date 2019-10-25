The Orioles are considering dropping FanFest in advance of the 2020 season, and are looking into other ways of connecting with fans off the field, a team source said.
“The Orioles are focused on finding new, meaningful ways to engage with fans,” an Orioles official who was not authorized to speak on the record said. “Our goal is to create more personalized experiences that better allow fans to connect with players, alumni, front office, and the organization as a whole.”
A wintertime tradition first held in 1989, FanFest has offered fans the chance to hear from players and maybe get a few autographs, purchase tickets for the upcoming season, acquire team merchandise and other memorabilia and just generally immerse themselves in all things Orioles for one day during the off-season. This year’s FanFest, held in January, attracted some 8,000 people, the team reported.
But as first reported by Roch Kubatko on masnsports.com, the Orioles, in the midst of an extensive team rebuild after a disastrous 2018 season and focused on finding new ways of running the team and attracting fans, are thinking they can do better than FanFest. Although no specifics have been offered ― in fact, although no FanFest has been scheduled, there has been no official word the event has been dropped — a team official said there could be one or more alternative events scheduled during the off-season.
“All facets of the organization are being evaluated with fresh eyes,” the team source said. “The Orioles are committed to providing the strongest community impact possible, and are focusing their efforts to re-imagining events and initiatives that will create the widest reach.”
Attendance at FanFest swelled while the Orioles were in contention during the Dan Duquette/Buck Showalter era; from 2013-2017, the team reported four FanFests with attendance of 15,000 or more. But attendance dipped dramatically in 2019, after many of the team’s marquee names — Manny Machado, Adam Jones, Zack Britton, Jonathan Schoop, Darren O’Day — were traded or signed with other teams.