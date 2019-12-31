Maybe you have an awesome recipe for the grill that makes an appearance every Sunday in the fall, or a favorite side dish worth mentioning.
Maybe a local celebrity cracked open a cold one with you after an unexpected rendezvous.
Maybe you made a new friend — or friend group — and have nothing but your purple apparel to thank.
Whatever your experience at Ravens tailgates, we want to hear about it. We’re also looking for the grill master of the parking lot and side dish recommendations.
Send us your thoughts and favorite pre-game memories for a chance to be featured in a story. You can fill out the form below or email Christina Tkacik at ctkacik@baltsun.com.