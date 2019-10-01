The Eagle has gone through several incarnations in recent years. After operating from 1991 to 2012, it reopened in 2017, only to close in July 2018 following a dispute between Parrish, who acquired the building in 2012, and his tenants. It reopened to much fanfare this past April, but closed again on Aug. 11, with operators claiming Parrish unduly interfered with their business model and marketing. Parrish has countered that the operators had not paid rent in six months.