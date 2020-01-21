Winfrey voiced high praise for “American Dirt,” whose hero, Lydia, escapes from Mexico to the U.S. with her son after surviving a devastating attack by a drug cartel. “I was immediately drawn into the story, and their desire to get to the United States," Winfrey said. “Every night on the news, I think you hear so many stories, you hear so many migrant stories…I thought this humanized that migration process in a way that nothing else I had ever felt or seen had.”