Shot primarily in West Baltimore in the fall of 2018, “Charm City Kings” tells the story of Mouse, a 12 O’clock Boy — so named for riding the streets of Baltimore on their dirt bikes while keeping them as close to perpendicular as possible ― who “desperately wants to join The Midnight Clique, the infamous Baltimore dirt bike riders who rule the summertime streets,” according to the website for the Sundance Film Festival, where the movie is set to have its premiere on Jan. 27. “When Midnight’s leader, Blax, takes 14-year-old Mouse under his wing, Mouse soon finds himself torn between the straight-and-narrow and a road filled with fast money and violence.”