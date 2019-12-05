Baltimore’s 12 O’clock Boys will soon be getting their moment in the Hollywood spotlight.
The movie “Charm City Kings," a drama shot in Baltimore in 2018 under the name “12 O’clock Boys,” will have its world premiere at next year’s Sundance Film Festival, organizers of the influential movie showcase announced Wednesday.
“Charm City Kings” is one of 16 movies slated for the festival’s U.S. Dramatic Competition.
Shot primarily in the fall of 2018, “Charm City Kings” tells the story of Mouse, a 12 O’clock Boy — so named for riding the streets of Baltimore on their dirt bikes while keeping them as close to perpendicular as possible ― who “desperately wants to join The Midnight Clique, the infamous Baltimore dirt bike riders who rule the summertime streets,” according to the Sundance website. “When Midnight’s leader, Blax, takes 14-year-old Mouse under his wing, Mouse soon finds himself torn between the straight-and-narrow and a road filled with fast money and violence.”
The movie, from Sony Pictures and Will Smith’s production company, Overbrook Entertainment, stars Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Teyonah Parris, Donielle Tremaine Hansley and Kezii Curtis. It is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (“The Farm”), from a screenplay by Sherman Payne, Chris Boyd & Kirk Sullivan and Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”). It is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’clock Boys,” from Maryland Institute College of Art grad Lotfy Nathan.
The Sundance Film Festival is set for Jan. 23-Feb. 2, 2020, in Park City, Utah.