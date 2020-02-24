Stars, they’re just like us. They even pop over to Canton for a quick tan before work.
Mega pop star Celine Dion walked into Canton’s Harbor Lights Tanning Studio Monday afternoon, hours before her concert at Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena. She’s performing there as part of her “Courage” world tour.
Salon owner Kalliopi Karamichalis said she had no advance warning that the French Canadian singer would be visiting the O’Donnell Street salon before her security detail entered the facility around 1 p.m. Dion followed, dressed in a chic beige trench and dark sunglasses.
There was no mistaking it was the 51-year-old “My Heart Will Go On” singer.
”She’s freaking gorgeous. She’s got a glow about her like no other," Karamichalis said. A starstruck Karamichalis, barely able to utter a word, did manage to ask for a picture. “I was shaking and crying and she grabbed me and hugged me,” she said.
Karamichalis declined to say whether Dion went for a spray tan or whether she flouted dermatologists’ warnings and just went with the regular tanning bed. But look, we’re not here to judge her life choices.
Another regular customer who was at the salon during Dion’s visit tried to play it cool by fiddling with her phone, the salon owner said.
Dion’s security detail left a “nice tip," but Karamichalis declined to say how much.
Dion isn’t the first celeb to grace the Canton tanning salon — the cast of Bravo’s “Below Deck” has been in, as has a drummer for a band that Karamichalis couldn’t remember. But she is certainly the biggest.