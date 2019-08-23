Cat Film Festival coming to Baltimore’s Landmark Theatres Sept. 10

Meow.
If that single word is enough to get you to read on, then you’re just the audience for the Cat Film Festival, a collection of short feline-centric films clawing its way into Baltimore Sept. 10.
A collection of works ranging in length from two minutes (“The Pet Effect” and “Marnie: The Cat Guru”) to nearly half an hour (“Cat Nation: A Film About Japan’s Crazy Cat Culture”), this sounds like two hours of cat heaven for the half of humanity who find the creatures irresistible. Dog lovers, who constitute the other half, should attend at their own risk.
Unlike CatVideoFest, which played Baltimore’s Landmark Theatres Harbor East in March, these aren’t just adorable videos culled from the Internet, promoters promise. “Unlike Internet video festivals,” a release announcing the showing insists, “these programs are works of art, thoughtfully curated.”
How can such pledged adorableness be resisted? And in case you were worried, “the films are free of physical or verbal abuse toward people or animals,” the release promises. “The only tears you might shed would be tears of joy for happy endings.”
One can almost hear the collective “Awwww” already.
Showtime is set for 7 p.m. at the Landmark Theatres, 645 S. President St. Tickets are $15, with a portion of every sale going to the Maryland SPCA. Mice would be advised to stay away.
Information: landmarktheatres.com/baltimore.