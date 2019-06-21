Actress Dyan Cannon shooting new movie 'Hope's Legacy' in Baltimore County this month

Bob & Carol & Ted took a pass, but Alice is spending much of her June in Baltimore County.

Dyan Cannon, who established herself as a Hollywood A-lister with her starring role in writer-director Paul Mazursky’s 1969 sexual-mores comedy “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice,” is filming “Hope’s Legacy” at horse farms in Glyndon and Reisterstown, as well as North East in Cecil County.

A sequel to 2016’s “Christmas Ranch,” which was also shot in Maryland, the new film continues the story of Lizzy Evans (Taylor Lyons), a headstrong and troubled teen determined to save her grandmother’s ranch. The sequel adds Cannon to the cast as a former event rider and coach for Lizzy and is set “against the world of Maryland equestrian competition,” according to a synopsis provided by the movie’s publicist.

Sure, you know "Diner" and "Hairspray" and "Sollers Point" were filmed here in Maryland (and by Maryland-born filmmakers). But did you realize parts of Eddie Murphy's "The Distinguished Gentleman" were shot here? Or that Clint Eastwood has filmed here on multiple occasions? Or that sequels or prequels to "Die Hard," "The Silence of the Lambs" and "xXx," as well as a remake of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," were all shot in the Free State? Here are a bunch of movies you may have forgotten (or never knew) were filmed locally. (Chris Kaltenbach) (Chris Kaltenbach)

“Hope’s Legacy” is the first production to benefit from the recently enacted Maryland Small Films Tax Credit, designed to provide incentives for lower-budget independent film production in the state.

Cannon, 82, has been largely absent from film and television since 2010, when she co-starred in the TV movie “Women Without Men.” In a career that dates back to the late-’50s, she’s been twice nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, for “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice” and for 1978’s “Heaven Can Wait.” She directed the 1976 animated short “Number One,” which was also nominated for an Oscar.

From 1965-1968, she was married to Hollywood legend Cary Grant; their daughter, Jennifer, was born in 1966.

Towson-based DBM Films, which is producing “Hope’s Legacy,” is planning to show the film at selected festivals, the publicist said, followed by a possible limited theatrical release before making it available for streaming.

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun