Actress Dyan Cannon shooting new movie 'Hope's Legacy' in Baltimore County this month

Bob & Carol & Ted took a pass, but Alice is spending much of her June in Baltimore County.
Dyan Cannon, who established herself as a Hollywood A-lister with her starring role in writer-director Paul Mazursky’s 1969 sexual-mores comedy “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice,” is filming “Hope’s Legacy” at horse farms in Glyndon and Reisterstown, as well as North East in Cecil County.
A sequel to 2016’s “Christmas Ranch,” which was also shot in Maryland, the new film continues the story of Lizzy Evans (Taylor Lyons), a headstrong and troubled teen determined to save her grandmother’s ranch. The sequel adds Cannon to the cast as a former event rider and coach for Lizzy and is set “against the world of Maryland equestrian competition,” according to a synopsis provided by the movie’s publicist.
“Hope’s Legacy” is the first production to benefit from the recently enacted Maryland Small Films Tax Credit, designed to provide incentives for lower-budget independent film production in the state.
Cannon, 82, has been largely absent from film and television since 2010, when she co-starred in the TV movie “Women Without Men.” In a career that dates back to the late-’50s, she’s been twice nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, for “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice” and for 1978’s “Heaven Can Wait.” She directed the 1976 animated short “Number One,” which was also nominated for an Oscar.
From 1965-1968, she was married to Hollywood legend Cary Grant; their daughter, Jennifer, was born in 1966.
Towson-based DBM Films, which is producing “Hope’s Legacy,” is planning to show the film at selected festivals, the publicist said, followed by a possible limited theatrical release before making it available for streaming.