Wendell Pierce and Dominic West, who played Baltimore police homicide detectives William “Bunk” Moreland and Jimmy McNulty in HBO’s “The Wire,” reunited Monday night, to the delight of the show’s fans.
West attended the opening of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman,” which is starring Pierce as Willy Loman and Sharon D. Clarke as his wife Linda, at Piccadilly Theatre in London’s West End. The production runs through Jan. 4.
“My Boy!” Pierce tweeted.
Devoted fans of “The Wire" responded, many wistful for the antics that helped made the on-screen police partners one of the most lovable, if not the most sober, duos in television history.
“If you two didnt drive down to the railway tracks and get blind drunk afterwards, I dont even want to know,” one tweeted.
“This picture brings me so much joy,” tweeted another. “What a duo.”