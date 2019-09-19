Maryland grad Aaron McGruder bringing ‘The Boondocks’ to HBO

“The Boondocks,” an animated TV series based on the take-no-prisoners comic strip created by former Columbia resident Aaron McGruder, is returning to television.
Two “reimagined” seasons of the show will launch on HBO Max in Fall 2020, beginning with a 50-minute special, the network announced Thursday. In addition, all 55 episodes of the series’ original U.S. run on Cartoon Network will be available on HBO Max.
“There’s a unique opportunity to revisit the world of ‘The Boondocks’ and do it over again for today,” McGruder said in a release from the network, which itself is debuting in spring 2020. “It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now — both politically and culturally — more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun.”
McGruder, a graduate of the University of Maryland who moved to Columbia when he was 6, will serve as showrunner and an executive producer of the series.
“The Boondocks” began life as a comic strip in 1996; the original TV series debuted in 2005. While many of the characters will be returning, including Robert “Granddad” Freeman and his grandsons, Huey and Riley, some twists have been added. As described in the release, “the family has recently moved to an idyllic community in suburban Maryland only to see it taken over by the tyrannical Uncle Ruckus and his bizarre neo-fascist regime. Life under Ruckus turns out to be an everyday struggle to survive.”