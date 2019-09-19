Maryland grad Aaron McGruder bringing ‘The Boondocks’ to HBO

“The Boondocks” began life as a comic strip in 1996; the original TV series debuted in 2005. While many of the characters will be returning, including Robert “Granddad” Freeman and his grandsons, Huey and Riley, some twists have been added. As described in the release, “the family has recently moved to an idyllic community in suburban Maryland only to see it taken over by the tyrannical Uncle Ruckus and his bizarre neo-fascist regime. Life under Ruckus turns out to be an everyday struggle to survive.”