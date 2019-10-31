A relieved Puga admitted there wasn’t much doubt on his part what Haley’s answer would be. The couple met about two years ago, introduced by a mutual friend, and have been dating ever since. “I knew right away,” the groom-to-be said. They’ve been living together in Mount Vernon for about a year, said Puga, 29, a third-year law student at the University of Baltimore. Haley, 25, a fourth-year medical student at Johns Hopkins, even helped him pick out the engagement ring.