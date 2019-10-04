Wanna get scared? Wanna talk about it on TV?
Makers of an upcoming documentary, “Nothing But Haunts,” are coming to the Bennett’s Curse haunted attraction at Eastpoint Mall to shoot a segment there and speak with some of the hopefully horrified visitors.
“We always love it when we’re selected for any type of list,” says Jill Bennett, who runs the haunt with her husband, Allan. “We work so hard on our event. We’re very passionate about it.”
Bennett’s Curse, which has been scaring locals at one location or another in the Baltimore area for 18 Halloween seasons, is one of 25 haunted attractions being featured in the documentary. This is the Curse’s third season at the Eastpoint location.
Jill Bennett says the film crew, from Orlando-based Escape Visuals Media Production Company, have told them to be ready for a four-hour shoot on Oct. 11. In addition to going behind the scenes and showing how the haunt does what it does, the film crew will want to interview some visitors, who hopefully will have been scared out of their wits.
The finished film, which will rank the haunts, will be available for purchase on the website nothingbuthaunts.com. It will also be available on major streaming platforms.
Jill Bennett says the filmmakers have pickeda good time to visit Bennett’s Curse. She and Allan have changed the “entire show,” she says, including more 3D and the return of “a lot of big monsters” from previous years.
For those who are easily scared... well, you’ve been warned.