Baltimore lawyer Barry Glazer causes stir across the pond with purchase of Princess Diana’s bicycle

Once it arrives in Baltimore, Glazer said he plans to display the bike not in a museum, as The Daily Mail reported, but in his Federal Hill offices. He believes the historic building was part of the Underground Railroad. He’ll use the bike as a comment on what he sees as the inherent racism of the royal system, based on hereditary principle. “The royal system is racial,” said, Glazer, who is married to a Black woman and has mixed race children. “That alone is what offends me.. I think that’s the basis for racism.”