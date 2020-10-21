Julie Bowen and Lance Reddick do their best to re-create the Baltimore accent. It’s hard to watch, hon.

Baltimore natives and actors Julie Bowen and Lance Reddick are known for wildly divergent roles — she’s the frazzled mom from “Modern Family,” and he’s calm, cool and collected Cedric Daniels of HBO’s “The Wire.”
But this month, the two teamed up to star in a web video in which they try and fail to re-create a Baltimore accent.
In the video, apparently an advertisement for a luxury car ad posted to the website “Funny or Die,” Bowen is seated in the back seat of a Cadillac XT6 and calls fellow thespian Reddick through video chat. Reddick’s latest film, “Faith Based,” is streaming on Apple TV. Bowen’s “Hubie Halloween” is now on Netflix.
Their conversation calls to mind small talk at a cocktail party.
“We are both from Baltimore. I never get to say that,” Bowen tells Reddick. “Did it drive you crazy when they would hire people who weren’t sure how to do the accent?" This conversation, naturally, leads into a painful attempt by both parties to mimic the accent they have clearly forgotten in their years in Hollywood. Reddick talks about re-creating a West Baltimore accent, perhaps referring to his role as Daniels.
”I would make it stronger when I got angry, because that’s where all my dad’s family is from.”
“Can you tell me a little West Baltimore, or do you have to get angry first?” she asks.
Bowen, whose parents are Jack and Susie Luetkemeyer, grew up in Ruxton and attended the Calvert School and Garrison Forest.
Reddick thinks about it, as if considering a call to his agent. He then recites a quote from his cousin. “Don’t eat eggs and then get on the bus.”
Bowen closes her eyes in ecstasy and says, “That is so amazingly perfect. I love how regional Baltimore is." Then she tries briefly to do an East Baltimore accent before perhaps realizing it could be pretty condescending if she takes it too far.