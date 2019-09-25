7 things to know about Asante Blackk, the Maryland native who joined NBC’s ‘This Is Us’

Clearly enjoying being part of a hit show, Blackk was on Twitter throughout the premiere. While steadfastly refusing to clarify what was going on in the show (as much as any show on TV, “This Is Us” delights in throwing its audience curveballs), he said that his character is supposed to be 16, appeared proud that his parents are played by “the great Marsha Stephanie Blake and Omar Epps” (Blake was also Emmy-nominated for "When They See Us”) and acknowledged that it’s still pretty cool, seeing himself on TV.