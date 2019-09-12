In Baltimore visit, Katy Perry dines at Charleston, shops at Petco

Apparently it wasn’t a dream, teenage or otherwise. Katy Perry has touched down in Baltimore.
Wednesday night, chef Cindy Wolf posted a photo on Instagram, showing herself and the singer cheek-to-cheek at her Charleston restaurant. “The amazing @katyperry had dinner with us tonight - what a bright spirit and beautiful person she is !!! We were honored to cook for you!!!” Wolf wrote.
And Thursday morning, Jack Boger posted on the Canton Neighbors Facebook group about a chance encounter with Perry at the Petco in Canton Crossing. “We rolled up to Petco and we noticed an Escalade pull up and entourage come out and we thought it was maybe a political figure and ignored it,” Boger wrote. Boger goes on to say that his boyfriend recognized Perry, and that as the singer was leaving, he said “bye Katy and she smiled.”
“I got a pic of her back,” he adds at the end of his post, “cause I was too scared to get a pic with her.”
As Boger noted in his post, Perry was at the QVC Studios in West Chester, Pa., to promote her shoe line. Perry posted a photo in advance of her appearance on her Instagram account. Not impossible that she was staying in Baltimore for the night.
Wolf has not returned requests for comment. A representative for Perry’s agent declined to comment.