Homes Database

No need to bargain hunt. Go right to the top of the list. In the city right now, that would be this palace, part of the Pier Homes at HarborView. On Homes Database, they call it "Baltimore's most extraordinary home!" It stretches over 9,000 square feet. With 6 bedrooms, a home theater, a sauna, an elevator and, yes, parking -- for your four cars. It's yours for $8,500,000.